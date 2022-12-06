Home Business

WB revises upwards FY23 GDP to 6.9per cent, Fitch pegs growth at 7 per cent

However, it has been said that India’s economic growth will slow down to 6.6 per cent in FY24.

Published: 06th December 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

GDP

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s economic outlook in the current financial year look much better as the World Bank revises India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for FY 23 to 6.9 per cent from 6.5 per cnet earlier. Meanwhile, Fitch Rating has also retained the FY23 economic growth forecast to 7 per cent on account of expansion in consumption and investment.

The World Bank in its latest report has said that India has shown higher resilience to the global shockwaves.  It said in its report that India is economically well-positioned to deal with the global economic slowdown as against other emerging countries.

It added that a fall in the US economic growth is associated with a 0.4 percentage point fall in India’s growth, the effect of which is nearly 1.5 times greater than for other emerging economies. Thus, the impact of the slowdown in the US will have a muted effect on India’s GDP outlook.

It has upgraded India’s economic outlook to 6.9 per cent for the current fiscal. In the month of October, it cut the country’s growth outlook to 6.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent. However, it has been said that India’s economic growth will slow down to 6.6 per cent in FY24.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings has said that the Indian economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, increasing 6.3 per cent year-on-year owing to a large boost from consumption and investment, above than its September forecast of 5.5 per cent.

“Given the stronger-than-expected outturn, we have increased our growth forecast to 7.0 per cent in the financial year ending March 2023 (FY23). India is expected to record one of the fastest growth rates among emerging markets in our Fitch20 coverage this year,” Fitch said.

Fitch said that India is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks given the domestically focused nature of its economy, with consumption and investment making up the bulk of the country’s GDP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GDP forecast World Bank Fitch
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp