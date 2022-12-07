Maruti recalls 9,125 cars, third time in quick succession

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is recalling 9,125 units of its models Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara to fix possible defects in parts of the front row seat belts. The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, the country’s largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which is a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly,” it said. The company said it has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost. This is the third time in quick succession that the carmaker has initiated a recall.

ALSO READ | 'Maruti Suzuki may fall short of 20-lakh-units production target this fiscal'

In October, the carmaker recalled 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin and in September it recalled 5,002 super carry vehicles produced between May 4, 2022, and July 30, 2022, to fix a possible defect with a seat belt. The spree of recalls comes amidst shortages of semiconductors which is said to impact MSIL’s production capacity.

The carmaker on Friday had informed that it expects a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months.MSIL’s production in November, which also saw a minor impact” due to the shortage, rose 5% year-on-year to 152,786 units but was at the lowest level since June.

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is recalling 9,125 units of its models Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara to fix possible defects in parts of the front row seat belts. The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, the country’s largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which is a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly,” it said. The company said it has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost. This is the third time in quick succession that the carmaker has initiated a recall. ALSO READ | 'Maruti Suzuki may fall short of 20-lakh-units production target this fiscal' In October, the carmaker recalled 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin and in September it recalled 5,002 super carry vehicles produced between May 4, 2022, and July 30, 2022, to fix a possible defect with a seat belt. The spree of recalls comes amidst shortages of semiconductors which is said to impact MSIL’s production capacity. The carmaker on Friday had informed that it expects a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months.MSIL’s production in November, which also saw a minor impact” due to the shortage, rose 5% year-on-year to 152,786 units but was at the lowest level since June.