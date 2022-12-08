Arun Kumar Singh appointed as chairman of ONGC for three years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday appointed Arun Kumar Singh, former chairman of oil refining and marketing company BPCL, as chairman and managing director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

This is the first time when any retired person assumes a role of head at any Maharatna PSU. “The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for appointment of Singh, ex-CMD og BPCL, as Chairman of ONGC for a three-year tenure with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post,” an official order said.

Singh is a mechanical engineer from National Institute of Technology, Patna. He was Director (Marketing) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from October 2018 to September 2021, after which he was elevated as chairman and managing director of the company. He retired as BPCL head 13 months later in October 2022.

“The restructuring of the Board of ONGC has been approved in the context of emerging trends in the energy sector and national energy priorities,” the ministry said in a statement.

