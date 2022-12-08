Home Business

Arun Kumar Singh appointed as chairman of ONGC for three years

This is the first time when any retired person assumes a role of head at any Maharatna PSU. 

Published: 08th December 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Kumar Singh

Arun Kumar Singh, new chairman of ONGC (Photo Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday appointed Arun Kumar Singh, former chairman of oil refining and marketing company BPCL, as chairman and managing director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). 

This is the first time when any retired person assumes a role of head at any Maharatna PSU. “The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for appointment of Singh, ex-CMD  og BPCL, as Chairman of ONGC for a three-year tenure with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post,” an official order said.

ALSO READ | Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC 

Singh is a mechanical engineer from National Institute of Technology, Patna. He was Director (Marketing) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from October 2018 to September 2021, after which he was elevated as chairman and managing director of the company. He retired as BPCL head 13 months later in October 2022.

“The restructuring of the Board of ONGC has been approved in the context of emerging trends in the energy sector and national energy priorities,” the ministry said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Kumar Singh ONGC
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp