BharatPe files case against Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Jain; claims damages of Rs 88 crore

According to people familiar with the matter, the charges include cheating, siphoning, criminal breach of trust and embezzlement of funds.

Published: 08th December 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fintech firm BharatPe has filed a 2,800 page civil suit in the Delhi High Court  against the company's former Managing Director Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, former head of controls for misappropriation of company funds.

The Delhi High Court heard the case on Thursday. It also filed criminal charges against Grover and family on 17 counts. The firm has claimed damages of Rs 88 crore from Grover, his wife and family. The company has also initiated action against other connected parties of their family for various claims.

In an official statement, BharatPe said, "We have full faith in the courts and authorities and are confident that justice will be done."

According to people familiar with the matter, the charges include cheating, siphoning, criminal breach of trust and embezzlement of funds.

The case comes months after Grover exited the company over allegations of misappropriation of funds. In February, BharatPe fired Grover's wife Madhuri Jain, as it found certain financial irregularities.

A few months ago, the company said it would be filing criminal cases against some of its employees for the misconduct and act of cheating committed by them against the company. It said that the company has terminated the services of several employees across departments who were involved with blocked vendors.

