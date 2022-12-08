‘Peak power demand to go up by 35K MW in April 2023’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power minister RK Singh on Wednesday said the single-day peak demand for power is expected to increase by up to 35,000 MW in April 2023. The minister on the sidelines of the launch of ‘Plan on Transmission System for integration of 500-MW non-fossil Fuel Capacity by 2030’ also said the government has started preparations to fulfill the demand.

“Today, on a daily basis the demand is 20,000-25,000 MW more over the corresponding day last year...The meeting is about what will be the demand in April and how prepared we are to meet that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry chalked out a plan for evacuation of power from the planned 500GW renewable capacity by 2030.

Currently, the installed capacity in the country is 409 GW comprising 173 GW from non-fossil fuel sources, which is about 42% of the total installed electricity generating capacity.

“For evacuation of power from the planned renewable capacity by 2030, a robust transmission system needs to be in place in advance as the gestation period of wind and solar-based generation projects is much less than that of associated transmission system,” reads the press note.

The government will form a panel, which will prepare a detailed plan in consultation with states and other stakeholders.

