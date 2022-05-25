STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RK Singh asks states, UTs to set up panels for energy transition

The states and UTs will work on the annual strategy of energy transition under the mandate of the committee. 

Published: 25th May 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Power RK Singh (File photo| PTI)

MoS Power RK Singh (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh has asked states and union territories to set up state-level steering committees for energy transition and make efforts for zero diesel use in the farm sector by 2024.

The steering committees will work under the chairmanship of the chief secretaries of the respective States/Union Territories.

"Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh has asked the Chief Ministers of all States, and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories to set up State-Level Steering Committees for Energy Transition," a power ministry statement said.

The Principal Secretaries of Power and New and Renewable Energy Departments, Transport, Industries, Housing and Urban Affairs, Agriculture, Rural Development and Public Works Departments, etc. will act as members of these committees.

The states and UTs will work on the annual strategy of energy transition under the mandate of the committee. The minister reiterated in the statement that states/UTs have a vital role in meeting state-specific goals on sustainable development in the most energy-efficient way.

He added that the energy transition is the only means of reducing carbon emissions and fulfilling our commitments made at international forums.

He informed that some states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have already constituted such committees. Singh highlighted that for energy transition, the states and Union Territories have to work together on multiple tracks.

He added that the first track is the addition of Renewables (renewable energy) to the electricity generation mix to meet the nation's ever-increasing demand for electricity. He said that the second track would be the promotion of energy efficiency while the third one would be more use of biomass and green hydrogen.

He said that if we all work collectively on these points, not only we will be able to achieve our goals, but it will also create new jobs, accelerate development, and ultimately benefit every citizen of the country. The minister urged the states to make efforts for zero diesel in agriculture by 2024 by limiting the consumption of diesel in the agriculture sector.

In this regard, financial assistance through RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme) may be availed for adopting solar energy for separate agricultural feeders and agricultural feeders under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Singh stressed that the role of the state governments is significant for the successful implementation of the reduction in emission intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 as compared to the 2005 level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Power New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh energy transition reducing carbon emissions
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp