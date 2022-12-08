Home Business

US oil prices drop three per cent, finishing at new low for 2022

Analysts note that conditions in the oil market have loosened compared with earlier in the year, adding to oversupply worries at a time when more economists are warning of recession.

Published: 08th December 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

crude oil

For reprentational purpose (Photo| IANS)

By AFP

NEW YORK: US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped 3.0 per cent Wednesday to finish at a new low for the year, on worries about weakening demand.

WTI futures for delivery in January ended the day at $72.01 a barrel after US Energy Information Administration data showed a jump in gasoline stockpiles, indicating ebbing consumption in the world's biggest economy.

"Gasoline inventories are rising as demand struggles," said Edward Moya at OANDA trading group.

"This report shows the economy is clearly weakening and does not give energy bulls any reasons to buy into this weakness," he added.

The WTI also closed at a 2022 low on Monday, while international benchmark Brent slipped to a level not seen since January.

Analysts note that conditions in the oil market have loosened compared with earlier in the year, adding to oversupply worries at a time when more economists are warning of recession.

The pullback in oil prices also comes amid trader disappointment at a recent decision by OPEC oil exporters not to cut output, and as market watchers expect a price cap on Russian crude to have little impact on output.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US oil price oil price drop WTI
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp