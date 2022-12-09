Home Business

Deepika Padukone now Pottery Barn's brand ambassador, to co-create home furnishing collection

San Francisco-headquartered Pottery Barn in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited recently opened doors in India with its website and first store in Ambience Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Published: 09th December 2022

Deepika Padukone has been signed as Pottery Barn's brand ambassador. (Photo | Pottery Barn)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US furniture retailer Pottery Barn on Friday announced that it has signed up actor Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador to promote the company's international expansion.

As a brand ambassador for Pottery Barn, Padukone will also work closely with the brand to co-create a collection, Reliance Brands Limited - the retailer's local partner in India - said in a statement announcing the association.

Pottery Barn in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited recently opened doors in India with its website potterybarn.in followed by the company's first store in Ambience Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

"The actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has been signed as a brand ambassador to promote Pottery Barn's international expansion which began with the launch of potterybarn.in in July and the opening of the company's first retail location in September in Delhi, India. As a brand ambassador for Pottery Barn, Padukone will also work closely with the brand to co-create a collection," the statement said.

San Francisco-headquartered Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable, and stylish home furnishings.

"I've always been fascinated with spaces and my passion for interior design is no secret!" said Padukone.

"I am therefore thrilled to be collaborating with global home furnishing leader Pottery Barn and look forward to creating timeless pieces together."

Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn Chief Design Officer, said Deepika's passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonate with Pottery Barn fans worldwide.

"And through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn's coveted designs infused with Deepika's signature style into their own homes."

Pottery Barn's key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting, and decorative accessories.

It operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site.

