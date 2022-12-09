Home Business

Govt allows 100 per cent work from home for IT units in special economic zones

The permission for work from home has been granted for a period of one year, i.e up to December 31, 2023.

Published: 09th December 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

WFH, work from home

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has finally cleared the air around work-from-home facility to be provided by units in special economic zones (SEZs). Units in SEZs can allow their employees, who work in IT or ITeS (information technology enabled services) space; who are temporarily incapacitated, travelling or working off-site, according to the ministry notification issued in this regard on Thursday. 

The permission for work from home has been granted for a period of one year, i.e up to December 31, 2023. “Where a unit permits its employees for work from home or from any place outside the special economic zone under this rule, it shall intimate the same to the development commissioner through an email on or before the date on which the facility for work from home or from any place outside the SEZ is permitted,” the notification said.

“Provided that where a unit has permitted its employees for work from home or from any place outside the SEZ, before the commencement of SEZ (fifth amendment) rules, 2022 and permits its employees for work from home or from any place outside the SEZ under this rule, it shall intimate the same to the development commissioner through email on or before the January 31,2023,” it further stated.

The unit may provide to an employee duty-free goods, including laptops, desktops, and other electronic equipment needed by the employee for work from home or from any place outside the SEZ and the same should be allowed to be taken outside the SEZ without payment of duty or integrated goods and services tax on temporary basis. 

However, the units will have to ensure that such duty-free goods are duly accounted for in the appropriate records as per the extant rules and are available for verification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
special economic zones work from home
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp