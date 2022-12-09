India could be next super power in AI, says IBM India MD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 2023, emerging technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G/6G, augmented/virtual reality and robotics will be a game changer and many enterprises are now focusing on these technologies.

India can become a considerable force in AI, said experts. Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India and South Asia, said, “If you look at patents, 5,000 patents have been filed in AI from India in the last decade, according to industry reports. India is at a point where it can become a considerable force in the area of AI innovation.”

Speaking at the AI Day event, organised by IBM on Thursday, Patel said IT buyers are expecting the share of emerging tech to grow by three times from the present 10% to 30% in the next four to six years, driven by higher efficiency that they are looking for from these technologies.

Recently, Nasscom and BCG released a report that identified 12 emerging technologies such as AR&VR, Autonomous Driving, Autonomous analytics, Space Tech, Smart Robots and 5G/6G, among others. “India can be a superpower in the domain,” Patel said, stressing on 3As - AI, Analytics and Automation.

Viswanath Ramaswamy, VP, technology, IBM India and South Asia, said a robust ecosystem for AI is being built in India. “When deployed appropriately, AI and Automation can transform government services, education, healthcare, and business interactions with customers in the upcoming techade,” he said, adding, if data is the oil then AI is the new electricity. Experts also spoke about synthetic data that are computer generated ones that can improve accuracy and mitigate bias and security weaknesses.

About 57% of IT professionals in India report that their organisation has actively deployed AI in their business, and 27% indicate that their organisation is exploring the use of AI, according to IBM’s Global AI Adoption Index 2022.

