RIL, Adani firms biggest wealth creators in 2017-22

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) and Gautam Adami-led Adani Enterprises (AEL) were ranked as the biggest and most consistent wealth creators, respectively, during the 2017-22 period, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

In the report titled ‘Motilal Oswal Annual Wealth Creation Study 2022’, RIL grabbed the top spot in the list of the biggest wealth creators during 2017-22 period, accounting for Rs 13.02 lakh crore out of the Rs 92.2 lakh crore wealth created by India’s top 100 listed firms.

This is for the fourth time in succession and ninth in last 16 five-year study periods when RIL has emerged the biggest wealth creator. As in past few studies, TCS, Infosys and HDFC Bank remained among the top 5 wealth creators.

AEL topped the list of the most consistent wealth creators. The Adani Group flagship was also the third fastest wealth creator. According to the report, AEL has outperformed the BSE Sensex in all the last five years, and has the highest price CAGR of 97%. Other most consistent wealth creators during 2017-22 were Alkyl Amines, Coforge, Mindtree and L&T Infotech.

Adani Transmission came in as the fastest wealth creator during the five year period with 2017-22 price CAGR of 106%, the report highlighted. Tanla Platforms, Adani Enterprises, Brightcom Group and Tata Tele. (Mah.) were some of the other firms in the fastest wealth creator list. If Rs 10 lakh was invested in 2017 in the top 10 fastest growing companies equally it would be worth Rs 2.1 crore in 2022, a return CAGR of 84% as against a 15% return for the BSE Sensex.

Wealth created, in the study, is calculated as change in the market cap of companies between 2017 and 2022 (March ending), duly adjusted for corporate events such as mergers, de-mergers, fresh issuance of capital, buyback, etc. The pace of wealth creation at 28% CAGR is the highest in the last eight years.

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) and Gautam Adami-led Adani Enterprises (AEL) were ranked as the biggest and most consistent wealth creators, respectively, during the 2017-22 period, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal. In the report titled ‘Motilal Oswal Annual Wealth Creation Study 2022’, RIL grabbed the top spot in the list of the biggest wealth creators during 2017-22 period, accounting for Rs 13.02 lakh crore out of the Rs 92.2 lakh crore wealth created by India’s top 100 listed firms. This is for the fourth time in succession and ninth in last 16 five-year study periods when RIL has emerged the biggest wealth creator. As in past few studies, TCS, Infosys and HDFC Bank remained among the top 5 wealth creators. AEL topped the list of the most consistent wealth creators. The Adani Group flagship was also the third fastest wealth creator. According to the report, AEL has outperformed the BSE Sensex in all the last five years, and has the highest price CAGR of 97%. Other most consistent wealth creators during 2017-22 were Alkyl Amines, Coforge, Mindtree and L&T Infotech. Adani Transmission came in as the fastest wealth creator during the five year period with 2017-22 price CAGR of 106%, the report highlighted. Tanla Platforms, Adani Enterprises, Brightcom Group and Tata Tele. (Mah.) were some of the other firms in the fastest wealth creator list. If Rs 10 lakh was invested in 2017 in the top 10 fastest growing companies equally it would be worth Rs 2.1 crore in 2022, a return CAGR of 84% as against a 15% return for the BSE Sensex. Wealth created, in the study, is calculated as change in the market cap of companies between 2017 and 2022 (March ending), duly adjusted for corporate events such as mergers, de-mergers, fresh issuance of capital, buyback, etc. The pace of wealth creation at 28% CAGR is the highest in the last eight years.