Home Business

Rupee falls 25 paise to close at 82.53 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.54 against the greenback and witnessed a high of 82.50 and a low of 82.74.

Published: 12th December 2022 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For reprentational purpose (Photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined 25 paise to close at 82.53 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, pressured by a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity markets and foreign capital outflows ahead of macroeconomic data announcements.

Forex traders said risk-off sentiment in global markets also weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.54 against the greenback and witnessed a high of 82.50 and a low of 82.74.

It finally settled at 82.53, down 25 paise over its previous close of 82.28.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent lower at 104.79.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.02 per cent to USD 75.32 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 51.10 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 62,130.57, while the broader NSE Nifty closed almost flat at 18,497.15.

Industrial production data and retail inflation numbers are scheduled to be announced later on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 158.01 crore, according to exchange data.

After investing over Rs 36,200 crore last month, foreign investors continued their positive momentum and infused Rs 4,500 crore in the Indian equity markets so far in December, mainly due to the decline in the dollar index.

However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned sellers in the last four trading sessions and pulled out Rs 3,300 crore as they are adopting a cautious stance ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on the interest rate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar Forex Foreign Exchange
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp