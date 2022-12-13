Home Business

Banks write off Rs 8.5 lakh crore in last four years, says FinMin

Among private sector banks, ICICI Bank wrote off Rs 42,164 crore and HDFC Bank wrote off Rs 31,516 crore loans.

Published: 13th December 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bank

For representational purposes (Photo | IANS)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the last four years, banks have written off Rs 8.5 lakh crore, as per the data released by the finance ministry on Monday. India’s largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) wrote off Rs 1.65 lakh crore, followed by Punjab National Bank (PNB) at Rs 59,807 crore in this period. 

Data show SBI wrote off Rs 19,666 crore in loans in FY22, Rs 34,402 crore in FY21, Rs 52,362 crore in FY20 and Rs 58,905 crore in FY19. IDBI Bank wrote off total Rs 33,135 crore during the last four years, with writing off Rs 2,889 crore in FY 22. Among private sector banks, ICICI Bank wrote off Rs 42,164 crore and HDFC Bank wrote off Rs 31,516 crore loans.

Responding to a query in Lok Sabha, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and policy approved by banks’ Boards, NPAs or non-performing assets, including inter-alia those in respect of which full provisioning has been made on completion of four years are removed from the balance sheet of the bank concerned by way of a write-off. 

Banks evaluate the impact of write-offs as part of their regular exercise to clean up their balance sheet, avail of tax benefits and optimise capital, in accordance with RBI guidelines and policy approved by their Boards.“The borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovery of dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues. Banks continue to pursue recovery actions initiated in written-off accounts through various recovery mechanisms available,” the FM said.  

Write-offs done 4-yr after provisioning
FM Nirmala Sitharaman said as per the RBI guidelines and policy approved by banks’ Boards, NPAs including inter-alia those in respect of which full provisioning has been made on completion of four years are removed from the balance sheet of the bank concerned by way of write-off

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
banks written off PNB SBI loans RBI
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp