Home Business

‘Noida Airport to handle 12 million traffic’: CEO of NIA

As of now, the land has been cleared and most excavation work is over. The first phase will have a single runway and the first passenger terminal will be ready by 2024.

Published: 13th December 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Christoph Schnellmann

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of NIA

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noida International Airport (NIA), also known as Jewar Airport, will be able to handle 12 million passengers per annum by the end of 2024, according to Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of NIA.
“The airport is being developed in four phases and the first phase will cost Rs 5730 crore.

As of now, the land has been cleared and most excavation work is over. The first phase will have a single runway and the first passenger terminal will be ready by 2024,”  Schnellmann told this newspaper on Monday. Tatas have bagged the contract for the construction of the terminal building and airport.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh and central governments. The concession period for YIAPL began on October 1, 2021, for a period of 40 years.

“We have over 20 years of experience in developing airports in India. We were stakeholders in the Bengaluru airport too. We had a 17 per cent stake, which we have diluted,” Schnellmann added. NIA will connect the greater Delhi area and western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world.

“This airport will combine Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to its passengers.” The catchment area for drawing passengers will be Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh, Noida, Greater Noida, Agra and Mathura. The design of the airport will include various elements synonymous with the region’s architecture.

The terminal forecourt will feature flights of steps like the famous ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar. Delivering the look and feel of a haveli, a courtyard will allow fresh air and sunlight into the terminal building. Inspired by the important rivers of the region, a white translucent wavy roof will give the effect of a flowing river. According to him, “The passenger terminal will feature intricate ornamental lattice screens, inspired by Indian architecture and will showcase a grand entry into the state of Uttar Pradesh.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christoph Schnellmann Noida International Airport
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp