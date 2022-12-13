‘Noida Airport to handle 12 million traffic’: CEO of NIA

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noida International Airport (NIA), also known as Jewar Airport, will be able to handle 12 million passengers per annum by the end of 2024, according to Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of NIA. “The airport is being developed in four phases and the first phase will cost Rs 5730 crore. As of now, the land has been cleared and most excavation work is over. The first phase will have a single runway and the first passenger terminal will be ready by 2024,” Schnellmann told this newspaper on Monday. Tatas have bagged the contract for the construction of the terminal building and airport. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh and central governments. The concession period for YIAPL began on October 1, 2021, for a period of 40 years. “We have over 20 years of experience in developing airports in India. We were stakeholders in the Bengaluru airport too. We had a 17 per cent stake, which we have diluted,” Schnellmann added. NIA will connect the greater Delhi area and western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. “This airport will combine Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to its passengers.” The catchment area for drawing passengers will be Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh, Noida, Greater Noida, Agra and Mathura. The design of the airport will include various elements synonymous with the region’s architecture. The terminal forecourt will feature flights of steps like the famous ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar. Delivering the look and feel of a haveli, a courtyard will allow fresh air and sunlight into the terminal building. Inspired by the important rivers of the region, a white translucent wavy roof will give the effect of a flowing river. According to him, “The passenger terminal will feature intricate ornamental lattice screens, inspired by Indian architecture and will showcase a grand entry into the state of Uttar Pradesh.’’