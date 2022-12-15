Home Business

Bank of England lifts interest rate to 14-year high

UK inflation stands at 10.7 percent, the highest level for around 40 years.

Published: 15th December 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

UK budget predicted to be a nightmare before Christmas

The Bank of England, at the financial district in London. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: The Bank of England on Thursday hiked its interest rate by half a point to 3.5 percent, the highest level in 14 years, in a bid to cool sky-high inflation.

The increase was the BoE's ninth in a row, while the amount matches a hike Wednesday by the Federal Reserve. The European Central Bank announces its latest rate decision at 1315 GMT.

"The labour market remains tight and there has been evidence of inflationary pressures in domestic prices and wages that could indicate greater persistence and thus justifies a further forceful monetary policy response," the BoE said in a statement following its latest rate increase.

The hike was less than in November when it increased borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage points.

The Fed also slowed the pace of its tightening on Wednesday, as inflation eases on both sides of the Atlantic.

The BoE on Thursday added that it expects the UK economy to contract 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, better than its previous forecast for a contraction of 0.3 percent.

The BoE and UK government both believe the British economy has entered a recession that is expected to last all next year on fallout from rocketing energy and fuel bills.

UK inflation stands at 10.7 percent, the highest level for around 40 years.

Surging prices are eroding the value of wages, causing public and private sector workers to go on strike in an attempt to secure higher salaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of England
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp