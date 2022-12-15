Flash storage adoption by corporations to rise: Pure Storage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A global cloud storage player Pure Storage believes that amid rising inflation and recession, corporations will move up the data digitisation to reduce the ownership cost and to strengthen their operations.

The transformation of India into a digital economy is taking place at an astonishing pace, accelerated by the pandemic, said Ramanujam Komanduri, managing director (India) of Pure Storage. The data storage company, with operations in Chennai, predicts that flash storage will be adopted more in the upcoming years.

Advancements in flash storage such as quad-level cell and Direct Flash are lowering the cost and increasing density in flash to the point will force organisations to replace their legacy spinning disk storage with flash. The increasing scrutiny on environmental sustainability, the energy usage will persuade corporations to switch to flash storage, he said.

The shift in investment in IT towards flexible consumption models such as subscription-based and pay-as-you-grow methods will accelerate in 2023. As per an IDC report, Pure grew 590.5% in third quarter, despite the industry’s growth declining in the country.

