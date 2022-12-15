Home Business

Not allowing next-gen was wrong: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy

Murthy had earlier said no family member of a founder can ever come to work at Infosys

Published: 15th December 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Wednesday said he was completely wrong in keeping away the next generation of the promoter group out of the company. Taking back his earlier view of keeping them away, Murthy said,

“I was completely wrong in that. I was depriving this organisation of legitimate talent so I take back whatever I said. I think that every individual must have the same opportunity as every other individual, if he or she is considered the best person (for the job.),” he said. Murthy had earlier said that no family member of a founder can ever come to work at the company.

Speaking at an event to celebrate 40 years of Infosys, he said, “So today, my view is that you should not worry about what nationality what heritage, whose son you are or whose daughter you are, as long as you have the best competence for a position.  But you have to put in the proper process of maturing in the organisation before being given the suitable position or responsibility.”

In 2017, the first non-founder CEO Vishal Sikka had to exit the company after disagreements with the founders. After Sikka’s exit, Nilekani returned to lead the company. Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani said, “I think, we should not practice reverse discrimination as well.” Murthy, who had left Infosys in 2014 , also thanked  Nilekani and CEO Salil Parekh for reviving the company and accelerating growth for the last five years.

Setting a long-term objective or goal for the next six decades, Murthy said that he wants the company to flourish for at least 100 years. “We have completed our tasks and right now it is in the hands of two extraordinary people that we are cheering them from the sidelines,” he said. Murthy started Infosys in 1981 after borrowing Rs 10,000 from his wife Sudha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys NR Narayana Murthy Vishal Sikka
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp