Not allowing next-gen was wrong: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Wednesday said he was completely wrong in keeping away the next generation of the promoter group out of the company. Taking back his earlier view of keeping them away, Murthy said,

“I was completely wrong in that. I was depriving this organisation of legitimate talent so I take back whatever I said. I think that every individual must have the same opportunity as every other individual, if he or she is considered the best person (for the job.),” he said. Murthy had earlier said that no family member of a founder can ever come to work at the company.

Speaking at an event to celebrate 40 years of Infosys, he said, “So today, my view is that you should not worry about what nationality what heritage, whose son you are or whose daughter you are, as long as you have the best competence for a position. But you have to put in the proper process of maturing in the organisation before being given the suitable position or responsibility.”

In 2017, the first non-founder CEO Vishal Sikka had to exit the company after disagreements with the founders. After Sikka’s exit, Nilekani returned to lead the company. Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani said, “I think, we should not practice reverse discrimination as well.” Murthy, who had left Infosys in 2014 , also thanked Nilekani and CEO Salil Parekh for reviving the company and accelerating growth for the last five years.

Setting a long-term objective or goal for the next six decades, Murthy said that he wants the company to flourish for at least 100 years. “We have completed our tasks and right now it is in the hands of two extraordinary people that we are cheering them from the sidelines,” he said. Murthy started Infosys in 1981 after borrowing Rs 10,000 from his wife Sudha.

