Reliance launches FMCG brand ‘Independence’

Reliance launches FMCG brand 'Independence'

Published: 16th December 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Group on Thursday launched its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand “Independence” in Gujarat. (Photo | Twitter, ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group on Thursday launched its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand “Independence” in Gujarat. The new brand, launched by Reliance Consumer Products, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), will take on established players such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Patanjali and Adani Wilmar.

In August this year, Reliance Retail, one of India’s largest retailers, had announced that it would soon enter the FMCG business. The company said it will offer several indigenous products including processed foods, staples and daily essentials. While the products will initially be available in Gujarat, RRVL has plans to extend the brand and include retailers from outside Gujarat in the coming months.

“I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand INDEPENDENCE which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures.

The company also said it plans to develop Gujarat as a “go-to-market” state to create “excellence in execution” for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand. Reliance claims that INDEPENDENCE products are tailor made with a distinct understanding of Indian consumer needs and are sure to find a place in Indian households, as they are not just made in India but made for India.

“The company is collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores to create high quality products and empower them with enhanced business opportunities. In the coming months, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat,” the statement noted.
Earlier this year, Reliance had acquired home-grown soft drink brand Campa which most likely will be used to take on the duopoly of PepsiCo and Coke. 

New competitor
New brand, launched by Reliance Consumer Products, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail, will take on established players such as HUL, ITC, Patanjali and Adani Wilmar

