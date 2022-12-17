‘20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel to be available at outlets’: Hardeep Singh Puri

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is ready to launch 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel and it will be available at selected outlets from next month, said petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday. Puri while speaking at the curtain raiser of India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru also said it (20 per cent ethanol blending) will not require a change in engine.

“We have achieved 10 per cent blending of petrol in June 2022, which was well ahead of the November 2022 deadline. We have also accelerated efforts to reach the ambitious goal of E-20 (20 per cent ethanol blending in gasoline) by ethanol supply year (ESY) 2025-2026. In fact, E-20 will be available at selected outlets from next month,” said the minister.

He also stated that setting up 2G (second generation) refineries to make ethanol from Parali (Panipat) and Bamboo (Numaligarh) with the twin objective of reducing pollution, along with achieving energy security goals. The minister also added that the country has diversified its import basket.

“From only 27 countries (2006-2007), we have increased the number to 39 countries (2021-22). In the process, we have added new countries like Libya, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Guyana; while strengthening our relationship with countries like the US and Russia,” said Puri.

According to him, due to reforms India’s crude production has gone up 18 per cent, from 28.7 billion cubic metres (BCM) in 2020-21 to 34 BCM in 2021-22, and is expected to grow further to 36 BCM in 2022-23. Our oil production has risen from 29.7 MMT in 2021-22 to 30.8 MMT in 2022-23 and is estimated to rise to 34 MMT in 2023-24.

