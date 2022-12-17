Home Business

‘20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel to be available at outlets’: Hardeep Singh Puri

India is ready to launch 20% ethanol blended fuel and it will be available at selected outlets from next month, said petroleum minster Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.

Published: 17th December 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo | PTI)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India is ready to launch 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel and it will be available at selected outlets from next month, said petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday. Puri while speaking at the curtain raiser of India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru also said it  (20 per cent ethanol blending) will not require a change in engine. 

“We have achieved 10 per cent blending of petrol in June 2022, which was well ahead of the November 2022 deadline. We have also accelerated efforts to reach the ambitious goal of E-20 (20 per cent ethanol blending in gasoline) by ethanol supply year (ESY) 2025-2026. In fact, E-20 will be available at selected outlets from next month,” said the minister. 

He also stated that setting up 2G (second generation) refineries to make ethanol from Parali (Panipat) and Bamboo (Numaligarh) with the twin objective of reducing pollution, along with achieving energy security goals. The minister also added that the country has diversified its import basket.

“From only 27 countries (2006-2007), we have increased the number to 39 countries (2021-22). In the process, we have added new countries like Libya, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Guyana; while strengthening our relationship with countries like the US and Russia,” said Puri.

According to him, due to reforms India’s crude production has gone up 18 per cent, from 28.7 billion cubic metres (BCM) in 2020-21 to 34 BCM in 2021-22, and is expected to grow further to 36 BCM in 2022-23. Our oil production has risen from 29.7 MMT in 2021-22 to 30.8 MMT in 2022-23 and is estimated to rise to 34 MMT in 2023-24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri ethanol
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp