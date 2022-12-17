Home Business

Razorpay stops onboarding new merchants on RBI advice

As per sources, it will take at least two weeks for the firm to resume its onboarding operations and it has to share additional details with the central bank to aid in the final PA licence.

Published: 17th December 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Razorpay

Razorpay. (File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Fintech unicorn Razorpay has temporarily stopped onboarding new online merchants following an advisory that it received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday.

As per sources, it will take at least two weeks for the firm to resume its onboarding operations and it has to share additional details with the central bank to aid in the final payment aggregator (PA) licence. It is said this will not have any material impact on its revenues.

Razorpay received approval for the PA license in July. Razorpay, which has about 8 million merchants, in a statement, said, “As a responsible corporation that operates under the ambit of RBI, Razorpay has abided by the regulatory requirement. We would like to emphasize that this has no impact on Razorpay’s existing business operations and current merchants.”

ALSO READ | Chinese loan app case: ED raids Paytm, Cashfree, Razorpay offices in Bengaluru

Pine Labs, which received a nod from the RBI in July, said its Plural Payment gateway continues to remain compliant with the PA/PG guidelines. As per reports, Cashfree too received an advisory from the RBI to stop onboarding new merchants. However, Cashfree could not be reached for comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Razorpay Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp