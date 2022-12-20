Home Business

LIC now owns more than 7% stake in IRCTC

There is an increase of 2% in holding during the period from 17.10.2022 to 16.12.2022.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) logo.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its shareholding in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC) from 5.005% to 7.278% at an average cost of `692.28/share, according to a regulatory filing. 

There is an increase of 2% in holding during the period from 17.10.2022 to 16.12.2022. As per the latest purchase data provided, the state-run insurance behemoth has purchased an additional 1,81,80,323 equity shares of IRCTC, also a government-owned listed company, taking its total holding to 5,82,22,948 shares from 4,00,42,625 from Oct 17, 2022, to Dec 16, 2022.  

With over 7% stake, LIC is now the single largest public shareholder in the company. The share purchase in IRCTC comes amidst the government’s offer for sale (OFS) to offload a 5% stake in the ticket service provider on December 15 and 16. This OFS received an overwhelming response. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC IRCTC
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp