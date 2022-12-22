148 sarees sold every minute, 93000 T-shirts sold every day in 2022 on Meesho

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 93,000 T-shirts, 51,725 bluetooth earphones and 21,662 lipsticks were sold every day this year on the Meesho platform.

While Haryana stocked up on bed sheets, Jharkhand snapped up extension boards and Assam purchased body lotions, the e-commerce marketplace revealed in its report capturing how India shopped in 2022.

The report says that smartwatch was the second-most searched product in 2022 on the site and sales of fitness equipment -- dumbbells, treadmills, elliptical trainers, etc. -- surged 3X.

ALSO READ | 24 sellers became crorepatis during festive sale: Meesho

Cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai purchased the most yoga mats on the platform.

This year witnessed 91 crore orders (up 135% YoY) on the platform and at about 140 million, the ecommerce marketplace said, its annual transacting users exceed the combined population of the top three nations in FIFA World Cup 2022 -- France, Argentina and Croatia.

The report added, "A customer from Uttar Pradesh placed an order every waking hour, totaling up to 6,384 orders in 2022 and Sunday was the most preferred day to shop, while 8 PM every day was shopping prime time."

About 148 sarees were sold per minute on the platform. Sellers saved around Rs 3,700 crore in commissions in 2022, and nearly 130,000 Meesho sellers became lakhpatis and 6,000 became crorepatis in 2022, the report added.

