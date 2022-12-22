Home Business

148 sarees sold every minute, 93000 T-shirts sold every day in 2022 on Meesho

130,000 Meesho sellers became lakhpatis and 6,000 became crorepatis in 2022, the e-commerce marketplace revealed in its report capturing how India shopped in 2022.

Published: 22nd December 2022 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Meesho_logo

Logo of Meesho

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 93,000 T-shirts, 51,725 bluetooth earphones and 21,662 lipsticks were sold every day this year on the Meesho platform.

While Haryana stocked up on bed sheets, Jharkhand snapped up extension boards and Assam purchased body lotions, the e-commerce marketplace revealed in its report capturing how India shopped in 2022.

The report says that smartwatch was the second-most searched product in 2022 on the site and sales of fitness equipment -- dumbbells, treadmills, elliptical trainers, etc. -- surged 3X.

ALSO READ | 24 sellers became crorepatis during festive sale: Meesho

Cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai purchased the most yoga mats on the platform.

This year witnessed 91 crore orders (up 135% YoY) on the platform and at about 140 million, the ecommerce marketplace said, its annual transacting users exceed the combined population of the top three nations in FIFA World Cup 2022 -- France, Argentina and Croatia.

The report added, "A customer from Uttar Pradesh placed an order every waking hour, totaling up to 6,384 orders in 2022 and Sunday was the most preferred day to shop, while 8 PM every day was shopping prime time."

About 148 sarees were sold per minute on the platform. Sellers saved around Rs 3,700 crore in commissions in 2022, and nearly 130,000 Meesho sellers became lakhpatis and 6,000 became crorepatis in 2022, the report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meesho e-commerce
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp