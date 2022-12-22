Home Business

Byju’s denies buying students’ phone numbers

It said in a statement, “We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits.”

Published: 22nd December 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | BYJU'S YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) claimed Byju's is allegedly buying phone numbers of children and their parents, the edtech company on Wednesday strongly refuted the allegation. 

It said in a statement, “We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits.”
On Tuesday, the NCPCR claimed the edtech firm is rigorously following parents and children and threatening them that their future will be ruined. “They (Byju’s) are targeting first-generation learners. We will initiate action and if need be will make a report and write to the government,” NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told a news agency.

Byju’s called it a “baseless and unsubstantiated allegation.” The edtech company, which has over 150 million registered students, said, “We do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation.”

It added that the company is ranked No. 19 in the coveted Kantar list of India’s most trusted brands. “We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise,” it said.

Last week, the commission asked the edtech firm’s CEO Byju’s Raveendran to appear before it on December 23 over alleged malpractice of hard selling and mis-selling of courses for students. This is not the first time the edtech company is mired in controversy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCPCR Byju Raveendran
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp