IOC selects Reliance Jio's managed network services for its petrol pumps

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, has selected Reliance Jio's managed network services to connect a fifth of its petrol pump network.

Jio will connect 7,200 IOC sites with SD-WAN managed service solution, zero-touch provisioning and 24x7 real-time monitoring, the firm said in a statement Thursday.

"Jio wins IOC order for providing SD-WAN solution that will power IOC's retail automation and critical business processes, such as payment processing, daily price updates, remote desktop protocol (RDP) software and network monitoring with enterprise-grade connectivity, Quality of Service (QOS) and 24x7 support across 28 states and 8 union territories," it said in a statement.

JioBusiness, the enterprise arm of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd will be deploying and managing SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network) for IOC across its 7,200 retail outlets for a period of 5 years.

Speaking on the win, Prateek Pashine, Head Enterprise, Reliance Jio said, "We look forward to support IOC's digital transformation journey by implementing the largest SD-WAN network in the country with our 'Made in India' managed network solution".

"Our extensive experience in large-scale deployments equips us with the technical expertise to support IOC in achieving higher performance benchmarks across their network and leverage Jio's connectivity at each of the 7,200 sites," he said.

This will be one of the largest deployments of SD-WAN solutions in India across any industry as well as in the oil and gas industry across Asia.

Currently, the solution deployment is in an advanced stage with 2,000-plus retail outlets already onboarded on Jio's SD-WAN set-up, he said.

WAN links are currently deployed by Jio in offices, factories, and warehouses in various geographies for customers across government, banks, and large and small businesses.

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, has selected Reliance Jio's managed network services to connect a fifth of its petrol pump network. Jio will connect 7,200 IOC sites with SD-WAN managed service solution, zero-touch provisioning and 24x7 real-time monitoring, the firm said in a statement Thursday. "Jio wins IOC order for providing SD-WAN solution that will power IOC's retail automation and critical business processes, such as payment processing, daily price updates, remote desktop protocol (RDP) software and network monitoring with enterprise-grade connectivity, Quality of Service (QOS) and 24x7 support across 28 states and 8 union territories," it said in a statement. JioBusiness, the enterprise arm of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd will be deploying and managing SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network) for IOC across its 7,200 retail outlets for a period of 5 years. Speaking on the win, Prateek Pashine, Head Enterprise, Reliance Jio said, "We look forward to support IOC's digital transformation journey by implementing the largest SD-WAN network in the country with our 'Made in India' managed network solution". "Our extensive experience in large-scale deployments equips us with the technical expertise to support IOC in achieving higher performance benchmarks across their network and leverage Jio's connectivity at each of the 7,200 sites," he said. This will be one of the largest deployments of SD-WAN solutions in India across any industry as well as in the oil and gas industry across Asia. Currently, the solution deployment is in an advanced stage with 2,000-plus retail outlets already onboarded on Jio's SD-WAN set-up, he said. WAN links are currently deployed by Jio in offices, factories, and warehouses in various geographies for customers across government, banks, and large and small businesses.