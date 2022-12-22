Home Business

Meta purges 23 million bad pieces of content on FB, Instagram in India in Nov

Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Meta on Thursday said it took down over 19.52 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.39 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in the month of November in India.

Between November 1-30, Facebook received 889 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and the company said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 511 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"Of the other 378 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 218 reports in total. The remaining 160 reports were reviewed but may not have been auctioned," Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 2,368 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

"Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,124 cases," the company informed.

Of the other 1,244 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 850 reports in total.

The remaining 394 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been auctioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

