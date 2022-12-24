CBI files case against Kolkata-based Corporate Power in alleged Rs 4K crore fraud

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against Corporate Power Limited (CPL), a Kolkata-based company, and 12 persons including the promoters and directors of the firm for allegedly defrauding nearly 20 banks to the tune of Rs 4,037.87 crore.

As per the CBI first information report (FIR), registered on December 20, on the basis of a written complaint received from T Deena Dayal, deputy general manager, Stressed Asset Management Branch, Union Bank of India, Mumbai, against CPL, having office at Sector - III, Salt Lake City, Kolkata, West Bengal.

The complaint mentioned the company’s promoters/directors Manoj Jayaswal, Abhishek Jayaswal, Abhijeet Jayaswal, Rajiv Kumar, Bishal Jaiswal, Munnan Kumar Jaiswal, PN Krishnan, Rajeev Goyal, Arun Kumar Shrivastava, SN Gaikwad, PP Sharma, Arun Gupta and unknown public servants and unknown private persons for allegedly conspiring and committing offences including cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct under the relevant sections of the IPC and causing loss of Rs 4,037.87 crore to the consortium of banks led by Union Bank of India. Raids were conducted on about 16 premises in Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, Durgapur, Visakhapatnam and Ghaziabad, in connection with the matter.

CBI charge sheet against NSE ex-CEO

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and other top executives of the bourse in connection with alleged tapping of phones of executives.

