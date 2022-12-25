Home Business

RBI intervention, foreign fund inflows hold rupee from sliding past 83 mark

The Indian currency has fallen by 2% against the US dollar in December, but has not breached the 83-mark again after 20 October.

Published: 25th December 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Could rupee breach the 83-mark against the US dollar again in 2022 as it had shed some value since the start of the month and is precariously close to the 83 mark at 82.86?The rupee has been stuck in a range of 82.5-83 for over a fortnight. The Indian currency has fallen by 2% against the US dollar in December, but has not breached the 83-mark again after 20 October.

Experts believe that despite equity markets globally falling on concerns over Covid and recession, rupee has not breached the 83 level yet as a result of RBI intervention and FPI flows. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have brought in net $5 billion in November and December. RBI has been intervening in the currency market and selling dollars to support the rupee. According to various estimates, RBI’s total intervention in the currency market had touched $100 billion --$34 billion in spot and $65 billion in forwards market – by October itself.

Experts, therefore, believe rupee would remain range bound unless it breaches the 83.25 level – its previous lowest. “A clear breakout can be confirmed once prices trade above 83.25, the previous all-time high on spot. Till then we are betting on rangebound price action but with an upward drift,” says a Kotak Securities note.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rupee breach US dollar equity markets RBI Foreign portfolio investors
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp