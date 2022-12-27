DoT to meet telcos over call drop issue

By Express News Service

In a bid to improve quality of telecom service, the Department of Telecommunications is likely to meet telecom operators on December 28, 2022.

As per industry sources, telecom secretary K Rajaraman will chair the meeting and will direct the telcos to improve their call drops problem and slow down internet services. After the launch of 5G services by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, call drop problem has gone up manifold.

There have been constant complaints from consumers of slow internet and call drops across the country. Therefore, the telecom department wants to direct the operators to maintain the quality of the service. However, the monitoring of quality of services comes under the domain of telecom regulator TRAI.

In a bid to improve quality of telecom service, the Department of Telecommunications is likely to meet telecom operators on December 28, 2022. As per industry sources, telecom secretary K Rajaraman will chair the meeting and will direct the telcos to improve their call drops problem and slow down internet services. After the launch of 5G services by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, call drop problem has gone up manifold. There have been constant complaints from consumers of slow internet and call drops across the country. Therefore, the telecom department wants to direct the operators to maintain the quality of the service. However, the monitoring of quality of services comes under the domain of telecom regulator TRAI.