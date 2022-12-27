Home Business

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Sahara group firm, Subrata Roy, others

The regulator, in its order in June, levied a fine totalling Rs 6 crore on Sahara India Real Estate Corp, Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Dubey and Bharrgava.

Published: 27th December 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sebi on Monday ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of Sahara Group firm, its chief Subrata Roy and others to recover Rs 6.42 crore for violating regulatory norms in the issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs).

The recovery proceedings against five entities -- Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (now known as Sahara Commodity Services Corporation), Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Ravi Shanker Dubey and Vandana Bharrgava -- for Rs 6.42 crore, includes interest, all costs, charges and expenses, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the attachment order.

In its notice, Sebi asked all banks, depositories and mutual funds not to allow any debit from accounts of Sahara India Real Estate Corp, Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Dubey and Bharrgava.

However, credits have been permitted. Further, the market watchdog has directed all banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, of the defaulters.

The regulator, in its order in June, levied a fine totalling Rs 6 crore on Sahara India Real Estate Corp, Subrata Roy, Ashok Roy Choudhary, Dubey and Bharrgava.

The case relates to the issuance of OFCDs by Sahara India Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation during 2008-09.

They raised money through the public issue of securities by issuing OFCDs without following the various procedures intended to protect the interest of the investors, in respect of public issues, prescribed under the norms, as per Sebi order.

According to Sebi, the subscription towards the OFCDs was solicited by the two companies from the general public throughout the country, without adequately informing them about the risks involved in the instruments.

The issuance was allegedly done in contravention of the provisions of the Sebi's ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations and PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Sahara Group chief Subrata fully convertible debentures
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp