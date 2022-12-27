Home Business

Wall Street may get much worse in 2023 before getting better

Morgan Stanley says profits will get squeezed on the other end by higher wage costs after businesses had to give workers’ raises.

Published: 27th December 2022 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

A woman walks past the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo| AFP)

A woman walks past the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: The worst may be yet to come for the stock market.

Wall Street’s mini-rebound since mid-October has recovered some of the index’s sharp losses from the first 10 months of the year. It closed Monday a shade below 4,000, up more than 10% since its bottom two months earlier.

Many analysts expect stocks to end 2023 at least around this range, if not a bit higher, after the Federal Reserve finally stops hiking interest rates in order to get high inflation under control. But before getting to that end point, much of Wall Street is also forecasting stock prices to fall sharply in the interim.

Consider Morgan Stanley, which says the S&P 500 could drop all the way to a range between 3,000 and 3,300 during the first three months of the new year. That would mean it loses up to a quarter of its value from Monday’s closing level. The low end of that range would also be 37.5% below the record set in early 2022.

The reason for the bank’s pessimism is that its strategists forecast much weaker corporate profits than the rest of Wall Street. On the revenue side, businesses are feeling pressure as manufacturing and other areas of the economy are weakening. At the same time, Morgan Stanley says profits will get squeezed on the other end by higher wage costs after businesses had to give workers’ raises.

Corporate profits will likely be coming off record levels from 2022, which helped companies return more cash to investors through dividends and stock buybacks.

To be sure, the strategists led by Michael Wilson say the S&P 500 could end 2023 at 3,900 if things go mostly as they expect, not far from its current level.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs also forecast a trough during the first half of the year, possibly at 3,600. That would mark a nearly 10% drop from Monday’s close, and it’s based on Goldman Sachs’ expectation that the economy can avoid a recession.

If the economy does contract as many on Wall Street expect, Goldman strategists led by David Kostin said the S&P 500 could fall all the way to 3,100.

At Deutsche Bank, strategists see the U.S. economy falling into a recession in the second half of 2023. That could pull the S&P 500 down to 3,250 before it hits bottom about halfway through the recession, which the German bank sees lasting the last six months of the year. Then, the S&P 500 could end the year as high as 4,500 if stocks follow their typical playbook around recessions, say the strategists led by Binky Chadha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wall Street stock market stock exchange
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp