BSNL 4G services rollout may get delayed till March 2023

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The launch of 4G by state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) could stretch to March 2023, said a senior official of Department of Telecommunication (DoT).

Initially, the company will start deploying its 4G services in metro cities and then will spread to other parts of the country. “Not in a month or so but BSNL will definitely start its 4G services before the end of this fiscal year,” said the official. The remark from the official comes at a time when telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been saying that BSNL is on track to launch 4G services in India by January 2023 and 5G by August 2023.

The DoT official further added that the telco is in process to install 1.12 lakh towers across the country. It means the telco is going to cover the entire country with its 4G network this year. However, the official also confirmed that there is no problem with equipment procurement; only a trial process is going on.

The telco has been trying to launch 4G for years, but it has been facing several roadblocks. Thankfully, the TCS-Tejas-CDOT consortium will now be developing the entire 4G network of BSNL indigenously. It means within the next few months, the company will be able to roll out 4G services.

This year, the government approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for the telecom operators. “Once BSNL is ready with its 4G network, the telco company will start deploying its services in metro cities. MTNL (Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited) will not go for new connections, only maintain its old connections,” said the official.

On the merger of BSNL and MTNL, the official said the merger is taking time because there are so many legal problems with it. One company is listed while the other is not; therefore the telco is exploring all options. “We are hopeful it will be done soon,” he added. The merger of BSNL and MTNL, approved by the Cabinet in October 2019.

NEW DELHI: The launch of 4G by state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) could stretch to March 2023, said a senior official of Department of Telecommunication (DoT). Initially, the company will start deploying its 4G services in metro cities and then will spread to other parts of the country. “Not in a month or so but BSNL will definitely start its 4G services before the end of this fiscal year,” said the official. The remark from the official comes at a time when telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been saying that BSNL is on track to launch 4G services in India by January 2023 and 5G by August 2023. The DoT official further added that the telco is in process to install 1.12 lakh towers across the country. It means the telco is going to cover the entire country with its 4G network this year. However, the official also confirmed that there is no problem with equipment procurement; only a trial process is going on. The telco has been trying to launch 4G for years, but it has been facing several roadblocks. Thankfully, the TCS-Tejas-CDOT consortium will now be developing the entire 4G network of BSNL indigenously. It means within the next few months, the company will be able to roll out 4G services. This year, the government approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for the telecom operators. “Once BSNL is ready with its 4G network, the telco company will start deploying its services in metro cities. MTNL (Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited) will not go for new connections, only maintain its old connections,” said the official. On the merger of BSNL and MTNL, the official said the merger is taking time because there are so many legal problems with it. One company is listed while the other is not; therefore the telco is exploring all options. “We are hopeful it will be done soon,” he added. The merger of BSNL and MTNL, approved by the Cabinet in October 2019.