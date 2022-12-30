Home Business

India's forex reserves down from USD 691 mn to USD 562.81 bn in 2nd week of decline

The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the reserve to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Published: 30th December 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

US Dollar, Dollar notes

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 691 million to USD 562.808 billion as of December 23, making it the second consecutive week of decline in the kitty, according to the RBI data.

The overall reserves had dropped by USD 571 million to USD 563.499 billion in the previous reporting week, snapping a five-week trend of an increase in the kitty.

In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.

The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the reserve to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by USD 1.134 billion to USD 498.49 billion during the week to December 23, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 390 million to USD 40.969 billion, it said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 8 million to USD 18.19 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by USD 45 million to USD 5.159 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forex reserves RBI
India Matters
Cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on December 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
Rishabh Pant had dozed off in his Mercedes; cricketer stable after near-fatal road accident in Uttarakhand
Former DMK MP Masthan (Photo | Twitter)
Former DMK MP Masthan was murdered, say cops ten days after his demise
For representational purposes
Magical year for Kannada cinema: The rise and rise of Sandalwood  
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp