Critical and super critical projects to get more funds

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways got a total allotment of Rs 1, 40,367.13 crores in the Union Budget for expediting all the ‘critical’ (big) and ‘super critical’ (mega) rail projects, infrastructure and capacity enhancement-related projects.

Terming the allocation to railways a “game-changer”, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a major portion of the allotment would be utilized for rolling out new-generation Vande Bharat trains, completion of all critical and super critical projects, electrification of railway network, redevelopment of stations and basic infrastructure.

“This year’s allocation is around Rs 30,312 crore higher than the Rs 1,10,055 crore allotted in the previous fiscal,” the minister said, adding the focus of the railways would also be on the successful integration of postal and railways networks for the benefit of people living in rural areas of the country.

Quoting from the Budget, the railway minister said India’s indigenous world-class security technology — Kawach — would be used on 2,000km rail route initially. “Later, it will be used on the entire networks. Its export to other countries will also be planned,” the Union minister further said.

“Most importantly the railways will take up efficient logistic surveys for promoting the concept of ‘One Station One Product’, announced in the Budget,” the minister said. As per the Budget speech, the railways plans to complete 100% electrification under the National Rail Plan.

Besides, the railways would be focusing on developing new facilities for providing support to small farmers and local entrepreneurs of MSME category.“Suppose one station is in areas where the SHGs are manufacturing handicrafts and the farmers cultivating any specific vegetable or fruit, then the railways will provide all required facilities at that station in order to support the local farmers and the small and medium range of entrepreneurs in enhancing their product supply in other parts,” the railway minister added. The Budget also states that 100 GatiShakti Cargo Terminals for multi-modal logistics facilities will be developed during the next three years.

Premier trains

All the 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains to be rolled out in the next three years will have an enhanced running capacity up to 180kmph and will be equipped with world-class safety facilities