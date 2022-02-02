Drone Shakti programme to help TN industry soar high?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of Drone Shakti programme, which aims to promote ‘drone as a service’ (DrAAS), may give wings to TN’s budding drone industry. The State, which recently inaugurated TN Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation, its own drone corporation, has the perfect ecosystem to attract drone manufacturers, operators and other stakeholders, say experts.

“TN has an edge over other States. The drone corporation will provide expertise, training, and research and development support to startups and corporates. Besides, the State is a global automobile production hub, and the auto industry can supply components to drone manufacturers,” said Senthil Kumar, director, aerospace research, Anna University.

“By establishing a drone corporation, the State government has indicated the importance it gives the sector. Like automobiles, drones can usher in the next manufacturing revolution in the State,” added Senthil. Anna University’s aerospace research centre has been doing research on drones and offers courses on the subject. Officials of the centre said by introducing a few short-term courses, TN can easily produce skilled labour to meet the drone-manufacturing industry’s needs.

Experts believe the Centre’s new drone rules and the Production-Linked Incentive scheme would scale up indigenous drone manufacturing sector and generate jobs if the State government provides support to attract players in the sector.