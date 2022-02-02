STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki reports marginal increase in production in January

In a regulatory filing, the auto major reported a total production of 1,61,383 units in last month as compared to 1,60,975 units in January 2021.

Published: 02nd February 2022

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has witnessed a marginal increase in production last month.

In a regulatory filing, the auto major reported a total production of 1,61,383 units in last month as compared to 1,60,975 units in January 2021.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," it noted.

MSI said total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,57,668 units last month, against 1,56,439 units in January 2021.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 23,321 units last month as compared to 27,665 units a year ago.

Manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, rose to 87,165 units from 86,282 units earlier, MSI said.

Similarly, production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 -- increased to 33,550 units last month from 29,199 units in the corresponding month of 2021.

The company reported a drop in the production of Eeco van at 10,587 units last month as compared to 11,769 units in January 2021.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry declined to 3,715 units last month, as against 4,536 units in the year-ago month.

