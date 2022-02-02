STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nothing in Budget for farmers, women, Covid victims: Congress

In the last seven years, the BJP government has taken loans to the tune of Rs 93 lakh crore, towards which it pays Rs 9.40 lakh crore interest annually.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Siddaramaiah at a press meet in Mysuru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday termed the Union budget as disappointing and said it failed to protect the interests of farmers, women and those hit by the Covid pandemic. Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, said they expected the budget to focus on health, education and agriculture sectors, but that was not done.

In the last seven years, the BJP government has taken loans to the tune of Rs 93 lakh crore, towards which it pays Rs 9.40 lakh crore interest annually. Nearly 50 per cent of the expenditure goes to debt servicing, the former CM alleged. 

Referring to a cut in budgetary allocation for the MGNREGS, which came as a boon during the lockdown, generating employment especially in the rural pockets, the former CM said it has received Rs 25 crore lesser allocation this year, while Rs 80 crore additional allocation is given to the health sector, which required more funding. 

There was much anticipation that funds will be allotted for the suburban rail project in Karnataka, but nothing has been announced. “There is no word about GST compensation. There are fears that the state’s economy may further collapse if the GST compensation is not paid by the Centre to the states from next year,” he felt

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar said the Centre failed to keep its word on providing jobs to two crore youths every year, and is now talking about providing jobs to 60 lakh people. Shivakumar said they had expected financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of Covid victims and assistance to those who spent money to get treatment in private hospitals, but that was not done.

“There is no assistance or relief to people who lost jobs due to the pandemic, traders who suffered losses and for those working in the unorganised sectors,” he pointed out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Covid victims COVID 19 farmers Women Empowerment Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister 2022 Budget Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022 Union Budget
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp