STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tax relief for manufacturers and start-ups

This says experts will give enough time for companies setting up such units to avail of the benefits of a lower corporate tax rate.

Published: 02nd February 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The budget has extended the period for setting up of new manufacturing units for availing the concessional tax rate of 17% (15% plus surcharge) by a year from 31 March 2023 to 31 March 2024.

This says experts will give enough time for companies setting up such units to avail of the benefits of a lower corporate tax rate. Similarly, the date of incorporating a startups entity eligible for tax incentives (in 3 out of 10 years) has been extended from 31 March 2022 to 31 March, 2023.

“In view of the Covid pandemic, I propose to extend the period of incorporation of the eligible start-up by one more year,” said the FM in her speech. In another announcement that could help the start-up community, the FM restricted the surcharge on capital gains arising out of transfer of any assets like unlisted securities and real estate at 15%.

This, experts believe, would partially offsetting the enhanced surcharge of up to 37% applicable to high income earners.The FM also clarified that businesses cannot be allowed to show health and education cess as business expenditure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget 2022-23 Tax relief for startups
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp