STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union Budget 2022: 30% tax on crypto, but legal tag pleases investors

CG Sanjeevi, a Coimbatore resident, said he stopped crypto trading two years ago due to uncertainties in government policy.

Published: 02nd February 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins, cryptocurrency

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Cryptocurrency investors in the State say the decision to bring digital currency under the tax ambit may help further grow the sector, which has already reached even rural parts of Tamil Nadu.

CG Sanjeevi, a Coimbatore resident, said he stopped crypto trading two years ago due to uncertainties in government policy. “If there was clarity, I would have continued investing, and made profits, despite the 30 per cent tax,” he said. A few investors said the taxation also means recognition of the industry by the Centre, and it has given them confidence to resume crypto trading.

Though the tax is high at 30 per cent, crypto exchanges are happy the government has decided against a ban. Arjun Vijay, co-founder of Chennai-based Giottus Cryptocurrency Exchange, says a blanket ban on would have left the Indian industries out of the Web3 era.

“We missed the internet age. Now it is being re-written and we can’t miss it,” he said, adding that the government should consider postponing the tax deduction at source by a few years to give a reprieve from tax-related paperwork.

Shuaib Hussain V, director of a fintech company in Tirupattur, said, “Crypto has penetrated remote parts of the country, unlike stock market trading. The government should reconsider the tax bracket. Also, the announcement that loss can’t be carried forward is unfortunate.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cryptocurrency Union Budget 2022 Union Budget Budget 2022 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp