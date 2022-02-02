STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union Budget 2022: Vande Bharat trains may derail Kerala’s SilverLine project

The Opposition, both UDF and BJP, latched on to the announcement quickly, saying SilverLine is not needed any longer.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/PALAKKAD: The Union budget proposal to launch Vande Bharat trains has given a shot in the arm to the critics of the SilverLine who claim that the very idea of LDF government’s ambitious project has now become redundant. The Opposition, both UDF and BJP, latched on to the announcement quickly, saying SilverLine is not needed any longer.

While SilverLine trains could run at a speed of 200kmph, Vande Bharat trains can touch 180km-200km per hour. It could thus be an alternative to the K-Rail project, they feel. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged the LDF government to roll back the SilverLine project in the backdrop of Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement.

“The proposed Vande Bharat trains will operate at a speed of 160km to 180km per hour and the Railways would bear the entire expense of the project. Hence, the state government should reconsider the SilverLine project that would create environmental problems and leave a burden on the state exchequer,” said Satheesan.

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan said: “If a proposal that the state claims to have got in-principle clearance from the Centre doesn’t find a place in the Union Budget, it clearly indicates where the future of the project lies.” 

‘State should demand more Vande Bharat trains’

T’Puram/Palakkad: Environmentalist Sridhar Radhakrishnan said “Kerala should understand that even Centre is not interested in SilverLine and sensibly so.” “The state should take a cue from budget and demand more Vande Bharat trains,” he said. Railway expert Alok Kumar Varma said Vande Bharat would not reduce travel time significantly.

“It could help reduce time by about half-an-hour. The ride may be more comfortable, but as far as travelling time is concerned, there would be no significant gain. On the other hand, there’s no way Railway Board would approve the present SilverLine plan,” he said. The state said it is not yet clear whether SilverLine has been mentioned in detailed budget document on railway proposals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine Vande Bharat Union budget Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister 2022 Budget Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp