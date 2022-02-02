Union Budget 2022: Vande Bharat trains may derail Kerala’s SilverLine project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/PALAKKAD: The Union budget proposal to launch Vande Bharat trains has given a shot in the arm to the critics of the SilverLine who claim that the very idea of LDF government’s ambitious project has now become redundant. The Opposition, both UDF and BJP, latched on to the announcement quickly, saying SilverLine is not needed any longer.

While SilverLine trains could run at a speed of 200kmph, Vande Bharat trains can touch 180km-200km per hour. It could thus be an alternative to the K-Rail project, they feel. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged the LDF government to roll back the SilverLine project in the backdrop of Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement.

“The proposed Vande Bharat trains will operate at a speed of 160km to 180km per hour and the Railways would bear the entire expense of the project. Hence, the state government should reconsider the SilverLine project that would create environmental problems and leave a burden on the state exchequer,” said Satheesan.

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan said: “If a proposal that the state claims to have got in-principle clearance from the Centre doesn’t find a place in the Union Budget, it clearly indicates where the future of the project lies.”

‘State should demand more Vande Bharat trains’

T’Puram/Palakkad: Environmentalist Sridhar Radhakrishnan said “Kerala should understand that even Centre is not interested in SilverLine and sensibly so.” “The state should take a cue from budget and demand more Vande Bharat trains,” he said. Railway expert Alok Kumar Varma said Vande Bharat would not reduce travel time significantly.

“It could help reduce time by about half-an-hour. The ride may be more comfortable, but as far as travelling time is concerned, there would be no significant gain. On the other hand, there’s no way Railway Board would approve the present SilverLine plan,” he said. The state said it is not yet clear whether SilverLine has been mentioned in detailed budget document on railway proposals.