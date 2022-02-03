STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BigBasket expands to 18 new cities including Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

BigBasket's first store was launched in Bangalore in 2021, and the company aims to open 200 stores by end of 2023.

Published: 03rd February 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 08:06 AM

Employees sort out orders before sending them out at a BigBasket warehouse on the outskirts of Mumbai

Employees sort out orders before sending them out at a BigBasket warehouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Online supermarket BigBasket has announced its entry in 18 new Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The expansion will take place both in e-commerce and in the form of Fresho stores.

"India’s largest online supermarket, has expanded its pan-India coverage in the last one year, and is now delivering in 18 new Tier-2 and 3 cities of Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Anand, Rajkot, Ambala, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Raipur, Bhilai, Allahabad, Kota, Kakinada, Nashik, Kolhapur, Rajahmundry, Amravati and Tumkur," the company said in a statement.

The company claims to record over 7 million customers orders per month. "There has been a change in consumer buying behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift is more marked in Tier 2 and 3 cities with people choosing to order online primarily for better safety," the company statement said.

BigBasket's first store was launched in Bangalore in 2021, and the company aims to open 200 stores by end of 2023. Shashi Shekhar, National Head - Tier 2 cities, Bigbasket, said, “As the leading online supermarket, we are committed to making our services available to as many cities as possible.”

