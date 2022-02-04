Bosch to invest 2000 crore in auto tech, digital space in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Marking its 100 years of presence in India, German technology and auto component major Bosch has announced that it will invest Rs 2,000 crore in India by 2026 in the advanced automotive technologies and digital mobility space.

The investment also includes the investments made to participate in the government of India’s production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme which is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing. The company says it has over the years invested around Rs 900 crore annually at group level in India.

“Bosch India will remain true to its roots and evolve, innovate, and spark the next wave of big-ticket products and services. We will continue to pursue this vision for a digital, sustainable, efficient, self-reliant, and future-ready India,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, MD of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group in India.

On plan for electric vehicles, Bosch said that it estimates that by 2030, every third new vehicle in India will be an EV. At the same time, dependent on use case/customer strategy, the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) could also be electrified with mild and strong hybrids. The ICE remains an important part of the powertrain mix especially in commercial vehicles.

“Considering the ever-changing needs of mobility, Bosch provides more than one powertrain technology to make mobility more sustainable,” the company said.