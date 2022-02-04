STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bosch to invest 2000 crore in auto tech, digital space in India

The investment also includes the investments made to participate in the government of India’s production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme which is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

Published: 04th February 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bosch

Bosch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Marking its 100 years of presence in India, German technology and auto component major Bosch has announced that it will invest Rs 2,000 crore in India by 2026 in the advanced automotive technologies and digital mobility space. 

The investment also includes the investments made to participate in the government of India’s production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme which is aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing. The company says it has over the years invested around Rs 900 crore annually at group level in India.

“Bosch India will remain true to its roots and evolve, innovate, and spark the next wave of big-ticket products and services. We will continue to pursue this vision for a digital, sustainable, efficient, self-reliant, and future-ready India,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, MD of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group in India.

On plan for electric vehicles, Bosch said that it estimates that by 2030, every third new vehicle in India will be an EV. At the same time, dependent on use case/customer strategy, the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) could also be electrified with mild and strong hybrids. The ICE remains an important part of the powertrain mix especially in commercial vehicles.

“Considering the ever-changing needs of mobility, Bosch provides more than one powertrain technology to make mobility more sustainable,” the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bosch German technology PLI Bosch India
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp