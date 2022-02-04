PUBG maker invests USD 5.4 million in Pune-based Nautilus Mobile

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: PUBG maker Krafton has invested $5.4 million in the JetSynthesys-owned Nautilus Mobile, a mobile game development studio based in Pune. With this funding, Nautilus aims to deepen its penetration in more markets and also plans to include a multitude of different sports games in addition to cricket.

Founded in 2013, Nautilus Mobile is currently ranked No.1 simulation-based cricket gaming franchise with over 100 million downloads. In October 2020, JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company, announced 100% acquisition of Nautilus Mobile.

According to a report, the mobile gaming industry in India will grow from $1.5 billion revenue in 2020 to $5 billion by 2025. Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO of JetSynthesys and Chairman of Nautilus, said, “With the massive adoption of mobile gaming in India, fueled further by the pandemic, the industry has reached an interesting juncture and we are all excited to jet speed into the future.”

Krafton has been a key player in the global mobile gaming space. The company consists of PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, Dreamotion, and Unknown Worlds. “Krafton is excited to invest in Nautilus as the first game development studio in India with whom we share a common goal of creating more unique sports gaming experiences for a passionate cricketing Indian audience,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, India head of Krafton.

Post this investment, JetSynthesys will continue to hold a majority stake in the company. Over the years, JetSynthesys has also become a leading name in the gaming category, particularly known for developing mobile games with high fidelity and network play across its own games.

Mobile gaming industry to hit $5 billion by 2025

The mobile gaming industry in India will grow from $1.5 bn revenue in 2020 to $5 bn by 2025. Krafton, a key player in the global mobile gaming space, consists of PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, Dreamotion, and Unknown Worlds