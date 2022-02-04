STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PUBG maker invests USD 5.4 million in Pune-based Nautilus Mobile

PUBG maker Krafton has invested $5.4 million in JetSynthesys-owned Nautilus Mobile, a mobile game development studio.

Published: 04th February 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Online game PUBG

Online game PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  PUBG maker Krafton has invested $5.4 million in the JetSynthesys-owned Nautilus Mobile, a mobile game development studio based in Pune. With this funding, Nautilus aims to deepen its penetration in more markets and also plans to include a multitude of different sports games in addition to cricket.  

Founded in 2013, Nautilus Mobile is currently ranked No.1 simulation-based cricket gaming franchise with over 100 million downloads. In October 2020, JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company, announced 100% acquisition of Nautilus Mobile. 

According to a report, the mobile gaming industry in India will grow from $1.5 billion revenue in 2020 to $5 billion by 2025. Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO of JetSynthesys and Chairman of Nautilus, said, “With the massive adoption of mobile gaming in India, fueled further by the pandemic, the industry has reached an interesting juncture and we are all excited to jet speed into the future.”

Krafton has been a key player in the global mobile gaming space. The company consists of PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, Dreamotion, and Unknown Worlds. “Krafton is excited to invest in Nautilus as the first game development studio in India with whom we share a common goal of creating more unique sports gaming experiences for a passionate cricketing Indian audience,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, India head of Krafton.

Post this investment, JetSynthesys will continue to hold a majority stake in the company. Over the years, JetSynthesys has also become a leading name in the gaming category, particularly known for developing mobile games with high fidelity and network play across its own games.

Mobile gaming industry to hit $5 billion by 2025
The mobile gaming industry in India will grow from $1.5 bn revenue in 2020 to $5 bn by 2025. Krafton, a key player in the global mobile gaming space, consists of PUBG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, Dreamotion, and Unknown Worlds

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PUBG Nautilus Mobile Mobile Gaming Industry JetSynthesys
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp