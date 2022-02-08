STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Extension of IFLDP scheme to help boost leather sector production, exports: CLE

The commerce and industry ministry last week stated that the programme has been approved for continuation till March 31, 2026.

Published: 08th February 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

trade, imports, exports, import, export, trade deficit

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government's decision to extend Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP) till 2025-26, with an outlay of Rs 1,700 crore, will help boost domestic manufacturing, jobs creation and exports, apex trade promotion body CLE said on Tuesday.

The commerce and industry ministry last week stated that the programme has been approved for continuation till March 31, 2026.

Its focus areas are development of infrastructure for the leather sector, addressing environmental concerns specific to the leather sector, facilitating additional investments, employment generation and production increase.

Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman Sanjay Leekha said the core objective of the IFLDP is to enable creation of world-class infrastructure to cater to the domestic market and exports.

IFLDP consists of six sub-schemes - Mega Leather, Footwear and Accessories Cluster Development (MLFACD); Integrated Development of Leather Sector (IDLS); Sustainable Technology and Environmental Promotion (STEP); Promotion of Indian Brands in Leather and Footwear Sector; Development of Design Studios; and Establishment of Institutional Facilities.

Implementation of the programme, he said, is critical and vital for expanding and modernising the production facilities in the sector, environmental management in the tanning industry, establishment of greenfield and brownfield new mega clusters, setting up of design studios in the country besides promotion of Indian brands in the sector.

"The IDLS sub-scheme provides investment grant to manufacturing units in all segments of the leather and footwear industry to build up capacities, technology up-gradation/ modernisation and/or expansion and setting up of new units, and the industry is encouraged that maximum cap of Rs 3 crore per product line has been increased to Rs 15 crore," Leekha added.

This scheme, he said, would motivate the industry to go in for aggressive modernisation and expansion of production units, which is very vital for increasing the production and turnover of the industry.

"The support for development of ten Design Studios in the country is need of the day as these studios with strong linkages to the industry requirement for design development and technical support, quality control etc will assist the industry to expand its capabilities and move the value chain to next level of having its own designs and production," he added.

CLE Vice Chairman Rajendra K Jalan said that the programme would play a significant role in sustainable leather processing technologies and compliance to the environmental regulations and guidelines with updated technologies and effluent treatment plants.

The total size of the industry is about USD 17 billion which consisted of exports of USD 5.09 billion and domestic turnover of USD 12 billion. The sector being an employment intensive sector is providing job opportunities to about 4.42 million people.

India is currently second largest producer of footwear, exporter of leather garments, and third largest exporter of saddlery and Harness items, and fifth in the outbound shipments of leather goods and accessories, according to the CLE data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFLDP CLE
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp