STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hyundai India clarifies over tweet on Kashmir by their Pakistani arm

Hyundai sells the second-highest number of cars in India after Maruti and this backlash could dent their sales and exports.

Published: 08th February 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai

Hyundai (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai, got embroiled in a controversy after their arm in Pakistan tweeted on expressing their solidarity with Kashmir. This was tweeted on February 5 as Pakistan celebrates it as Kashmir solidarity day.

This led to a war of words on social media, where most people demanded that Hyundai shut shop in India. One person tweeted that he cancelled the booking of his Hyundai car and opted for a Honda instead.

In the midst of this row, Hyundai India has issued a clarification.

"Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism.

"The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India’s offending our unparalled commitment and service to this great country. India is a second home to the Hyundai brand and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we condemn any such views.  As a part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens.’’

Hyundai sells the second-highest number of cars in India after Maruti and this backlash could dent their sales and exports.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has tweeted, "so many wishy washy words are not needed. All you need to say is – we are unequivocally sorry.’’

The stakes for Hyundai are higher in India so they are naturally going to appease the Indian market and sentiment.

Against the 50 lakh cars that they sell in India (and nearly 10 lakh that they export) they sell less than 10,000 cars in Pakistan annually.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyundai Hyundai Kashmir Tweet Hyundai Pakistan
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp