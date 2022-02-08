Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Internet commerce company Meesho on Monday announced permanent work from anywhere, annual workations in places like Goa, Shimla, and satellite offices as part of its ‘Boundaryless Workplace Model’.

By decentralising the workplace, Meesho is giving its employees the power to choose to work from home, office or, any location of their choice, the company said in a statement.

Meesho said it will also set up satellite offices at locations with higher talent density, based on employee demand. “While Meesho will be headquartered in Bangalore, the company will look to set up satellite offices across the country based on talent demand and density.”

To support working parents, Meesho will sponsor daycare facilities for employees with children below 6 years of age. “This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho’s head office in Bangalore,” it said, adding the latest initiative furthers the company’s efforts to reimagine conventional workplace dynamics.

ALSO READ: Meesho adds over 1 lakh new sellers, announces festive sale

Another interesting feature of the ‘Boundaryless Workplace Model’ is company-sponsored annual ‘workations’ in places like Goa, Shimla, and Manali, which the company says, will foster team bonding and collaboration.

Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho said, “We have studied multiple work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho.”