STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

While Meesho will be headquartered in Bangalore, the company will look to set up satellite offices across the country based on talent demand and density.

Published: 08th February 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)

Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Internet commerce company Meesho on Monday announced permanent work from anywhere, annual workations in places like Goa, Shimla, and satellite offices as part of its ‘Boundaryless Workplace Model’.

By decentralising the workplace, Meesho is giving its employees the power to choose to work from home, office or, any location of their choice, the company said in a statement.

Meesho said it will also set up satellite offices at locations with higher talent density, based on employee demand. “While Meesho will be headquartered in Bangalore, the company will look to set up satellite offices across the country based on talent demand and density.”

To support working parents, Meesho will sponsor daycare facilities for employees with children below 6 years of age. “This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho’s head office in Bangalore,” it said, adding the latest initiative furthers the company’s efforts to reimagine conventional workplace dynamics.

ALSO READ: Meesho adds over 1 lakh new sellers, announces festive sale

Another interesting feature of the ‘Boundaryless Workplace Model’ is company-sponsored annual ‘workations’ in places like Goa, Shimla, and Manali, which the company says, will foster team bonding and collaboration.

Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho said, “We have studied multiple work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meesho Work From Anywhere Boundryless Workstation Internet Commerce Bangalore Day Care workations
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp