STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person

The 59-year-old Adani’s net worth was pegged at $88.5 billion on Tuesday as against Ambani’s $87.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After being a close second for months, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has now become the richest person in India and Asia, surpassing the fortune of Reliance Industries Ltd’s Mukesh Ambani.

The 59-year-old Adani’s net worth was pegged at $88.5 billion on Tuesday as against Ambani’s $87.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani’s personal wealth has surged almost $12 billion this year, making him the world’s biggest wealth-gainer of 2022.

However, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaire Index, Ambani is still Asia’s richest with $90.3 billion as against Adani’s $89.3 billion. On Tuesday, most Adani stock closed in red while RIL surged 1.64%. On the same day, a new Adani company (Adani Wilmar) got listed on the Indian bourses whose impact of Gautam Adani’s fortune will be known soon. 

Many in the corporate world were expecting Gautam Adani to overtake Ambani’s fortune last year itself. However, a June 2021 report that said National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) had frozen the accounts of foreign investment firms who had stakes worth Rs 43,500 crore in Adani’s four listed companies, had a severe impact on Adani stocks and Gautam Adani’s fortune (the business tycoon had lost over $ 12 billion in just 4 days).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Group Gautam Adani Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp