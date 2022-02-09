Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After being a close second for months, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has now become the richest person in India and Asia, surpassing the fortune of Reliance Industries Ltd’s Mukesh Ambani.

The 59-year-old Adani’s net worth was pegged at $88.5 billion on Tuesday as against Ambani’s $87.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani’s personal wealth has surged almost $12 billion this year, making him the world’s biggest wealth-gainer of 2022.

However, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaire Index, Ambani is still Asia’s richest with $90.3 billion as against Adani’s $89.3 billion. On Tuesday, most Adani stock closed in red while RIL surged 1.64%. On the same day, a new Adani company (Adani Wilmar) got listed on the Indian bourses whose impact of Gautam Adani’s fortune will be known soon.

Many in the corporate world were expecting Gautam Adani to overtake Ambani’s fortune last year itself. However, a June 2021 report that said National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) had frozen the accounts of foreign investment firms who had stakes worth Rs 43,500 crore in Adani’s four listed companies, had a severe impact on Adani stocks and Gautam Adani’s fortune (the business tycoon had lost over $ 12 billion in just 4 days).