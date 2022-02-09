STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Glenmark Pharma, SaNOtize Research launch nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment in India

The company stated that it has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2.

Published: 09th February 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Glenn Saldanhaa, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals CEO Glenn Saldanhaa (Photo| Facebook/ Mex Studios)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and its partner Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research on Wednesday launched Nitric Oxide nasal spray for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19, who have a high risk of progression of the disease. The partners have introduced the product in India under the brand name FabiSpray.

The Mumbai-based drug firm had earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the Nitric Oxide nasal spray (NONS) as part of the accelerated approval process. FabiSpray is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways.

The company stated that it has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2.

NONS, when sprayed over nasal mucosa, acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs.

"As a leading pharmaceutical player, it is important that we are an integral part of India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to receive regulatory approval for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) and launch it in partnership with SaNOtize.

"This reaffirms our commitment of providing yet another safe and effective antiviral treatment for COVID-19, and we are confident that it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option," Robert Crockart, Chief Commercial Officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said.

In July 2021, Glenmark had entered into an exclusive long term strategic partnership with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize to manufacture, market and distribute its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenmark COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp