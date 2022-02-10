STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cryptos a threat to financial stability; value not even a tulip: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Cautioning investors, the governor said such assets have no underlying whatsoever, 'not even a tulip'.

Published: 10th February 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday made it clear that private cryptocurrencies are a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability, and undermine its ability to deal with challenges on the two fronts.

Cautioning investors, the governor said such assets have no underlying whatsoever, "not even a tulip".

The comments are a reiteration of institutional concerns on such assets expressed earlier but assume significance because they come days after the Union Budget put a 30 per cent tax on gains made on such assets.

The crypto stakeholders had welcomed the move as one which "legitimises" their trade. "Private cryptocurrencies or whatever name you call it are a threat to our macroeconomic stability and financial stability. They will undermine the RBI's ability to deal with issues of financial stability and macroeconomic stability," Das told reporters.

He added that it is his "duty" to caution investors, and told them to keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk.

Using a historical context to make a point on the value of such instruments, Das said, "They also need to keep in mind that the cryptocurrency has no underlying, not even a tulip."

It can be noted that the 'tulip mania' of the 17th century is often cited as a classic example of a financial bubble, where the price of something goes up, not due to intrinsic value but because of speculators wanting to make a profit by selling a bulb of the exotic flower.

