Exporters in Tirupur hail RBI holding policy rates at same level

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) on Thursday thanked RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for maintaining the policy rate at the same level.

Thanking the MPC, TEA President Raja M Shanmugham, however, appealed to RBI Governer Shaktikanta Das to extend the Interest Equalisation Scheme with retrospective effect from October 1, 2021 onwards for the benefit of MSMEs.

ALSO READ: RBI policy more dovish than expected; Repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent

The Tirupur knitwear cluster desperately needs to enhance their competitiveness and sustain in the business, he said in a statement here.

The RBI has announced the decision of the MPC to keep the major policy repo rate at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent unchanged and to continue with the accommodative policy stance, Shanmugham said.