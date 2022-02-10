STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Exporters in Tirupur hail RBI holding policy rates at same level

The Tirupur knitwear cluster desperately needs to enhance their competitiveness and sustain in the business, he said in a statement here.

Published: 10th February 2022 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

A guard at RBI office

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) on Thursday thanked RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for maintaining the policy rate at the same level.

Thanking the MPC, TEA President Raja M Shanmugham, however, appealed to RBI Governer Shaktikanta Das to extend the Interest Equalisation Scheme with retrospective effect from October 1, 2021 onwards for the benefit of MSMEs.

ALSO READ: RBI policy more dovish than expected; Repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent

The Tirupur knitwear cluster desperately needs to enhance their competitiveness and sustain in the business, he said in a statement here.

The RBI has announced the decision of the MPC to keep the major policy repo rate at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent unchanged and to continue with the accommodative policy stance, Shanmugham said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI TEA Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp