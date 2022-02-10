STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investcorp leads USD 55 mn investment in NDR Warehousing

Investcorp's India realty team invests in real estate projects located in top-tier cities. So far, it has deployed USD 200 million through two funds across 26 projects.

Published: 10th February 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Investcorp ( Photo | Twitter, @Investcorp)

Investcorp ( Photo | Twitter, @Investcorp)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bahrain-based Investcorp, a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments, said it has led a USD 55 million (around Rs 411.45 crore) investment in NDR Warehousing.

NDR has a well-diversified asset portfolio comprising 18 logistics parks across Chennai, Mumbai, the National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kolkata. 

Over the next few years, the Bengaluru-based logistics player is planning to double its portfolio from the current 11.6 million sqft as it expands into Pune and Goa. The company claims a high-quality tenant base and has a current occupancy rate of over 99 per cent.

Ritesh Vohra, a partner and head of real estate at Investcorp India, said Investcorp has been actively investing in the warehousing sector globally for many years now.

N Amrutesh Reddy, Managing Director of NDR, said, the company intends to continue the aggressive growth plans nationally, underpinned by the strong execution capabilities and long-standing tenant relationships. He did not say who are other investors are or how much equity has been diluted in favor of the new investors.

Investcorp's India realty team invests in real estate projects located in top-tier cities. So far, it has deployed USD 200 million through two funds across 26 projects.

It has an established history in the senior structured credit space within real estate, with a focus on mid-market and affordable residential projects being developed by well-established developers.

Investcorp India is also active in the mid-market private equity space and has invested across the consumer tech, healthcare, financial services, retail, SaaS, e-commerce, and technology sectors.

Its investments over the last four years include Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, Freshtohome, Zolo, InCred, Citykart, ASG, NephroPlus, Unilog, XpressBees, and Safari Industries.

Founded in 1982, Investcorp has 13 offices across the US, Europe, the GCC, and Asia, including India, China, and Singapore. As of December 2021, it was managing assets worth USD 40.4 billion, including assets managed by third-party managers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Investcorp NDR Warehousing investment Logistics Real Estate Top Tier Cities Bewakoof
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp